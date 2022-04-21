A Nigerian man whose story of love went viral on social media has spoken about why he sent his wife on a vacation

The husband revealed that the woman is such a lovely and patient person who grew with him despite the fact he was not wealthy

Many people who watched the couple's video interview praised him for being attentive to his wife's need

A Nigerian man who sent his wife on a solo vacation to Kenya to help ease the stress of childbirth and parenting has spoken in an interview.

In a conversation with Temitope Popoola, the man revealed that many people said men would take his wife away from him in Kenya.

The man said that he wished he had met his wife earlier.

Not many ladies are patient

The man stated that he wishes he had married earlier as his partner is a person who always pushes him to reach out for his best.

He added that he was lucky to find a wife who was willing to grow with him as there are few out there who would do such.

My post had a purpose

According to him, he made a post about the vacation as a way to encourage ladies who are considering settling down with a man who is not ready-made.

The wife said that going to Kenya was among the places she had written down on her mission board, revealing that she would also want to one day visit Dubai.

She added that when she got to know about her husband’s plan, she was happy and at the same time looking at their income, wondering if it would not take a big hit.

Watch their video interview below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Dorlin Omoraka said:

"Wow, this is worthy to emulate. May God grant me a good husband and also make me a good wife."

Abraham Angela said:

"He is indeed a good husband. God bless him."

Anietie Etuk said:

"God bless the good family mostly a wife who is soft, respectful, hummle, loving, godly, caring. Once there's respect others are automatic."

Nakitari Bae said

"My country my country Kenya my country."

