A cute video showing the moment a lady surprised her husband on his birthday has warmed hearts on the net

On his birthday, the man who happens to be a pastor had gone for a ministration at a church in Port Harcourt

After his ministration, he stood up to receive a packaged gift unaware that his wife was with him on the altar

A Nigerian pastor let out a surprised scream after his wife wowed him on his birthday.

The cleric had gone for a ministration at Gateway Int'l Church in Port Harcourt not knowing that his wife had good plans to make his special day an unforgettable one.

The pastor screamed in surprise. Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

She reportedly flew into the location of the church without the knowledge of her husband, but in connivance with the pastor of the worship centre where her hubby ministered.

The lovely surprise

A short clip shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide showed the celebrant on his knees with heads bowed at the altar and flanked by the pastor of the church.

While he remained in that position, his wife was stealthily ushered to the altar and stood quietly some metres behind him.

He then stood up to receive a packaged gift from his host pastor's wife and was stunned on turning around to find his wife live at the worship centre on the same altar with him.

The couple shared a warm embrace to the admiration of worshippers.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@private.ainslee.model said:

"If nah me now I go don carry babe go there.

"I need to change my way."

@nelson_o_b_o said:

"The way this take chock you sure say him delete all the chat from his phone."

@abzobbies_official said:

"U guys are not telling us something where all these love dey na."

@cynthiaudemba said:

"And who said marriage no sweet see we must make am sweet by fire by force."

@brown_shugarcherrie said:

" Beautiful ❤️ when u have God in your home marriage sweet with the right person not with one oyera oo."

