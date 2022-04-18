A beautiful video has captured the moment a Nigerian mum and her son signed out from the Federal University, Wukari

The mum and her lastborn son were seen in their white shirts which were heavily dotted with signatures signed in ink

Although the son who studied Computer Science was the first to finish his exams, his mother finished two days later and they signed out together

A Nigerian mum is happy to have had the rare opportunity to graduate from the same university as her son only two days apart. They both finished from the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba state.

The son, identified as Dennis Samuel Toochukwu who studied Computer Science was the first to finish his final examination two days ahead of his mum, Ogbonna Chinyere.

The beautiful and her son graduated the same day from Federal University, Wukari. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Son gained admission first

According to the story, the mother gained admission through direct entry in 2018 to meet her son who commenced his studies in the school in 2017.

A beautiful video captured the moment they were rejoicing over their feat and it has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on social Instagram react

Many Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to the video in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@raquel_kings said:

"This boy has been doing assignments for 2."

@gbolafederal commented:

"There is no limit to what you can achieve."

@wolf_gahng said:

"This is just so sweet."

@jerr_malik reacted:

"God when? I’ve graduated but God when?"

@ceemplybecca commented:

"It’s the happiness on her face for me."

@dionn_empire said:

"Impossible is nothing. Congratulations to them."

@heartwinners_autos reacted:

"But which work does their country have to offer?"

@laviva_mandi said:

"Awwwww Beautiful!! Congrats Mummy, congrats boy."

@buttermilkcakes commented:

"I'm glad may it yield goodness for you both!"

@ofnetworkfarming reacted:

"Well done ma. God bless you more."

88-year-old grandfather graduates from school alongside granddaughter

In another story, Legi.ng reported that an 88-year-old grandfather graduated from university the same day as his 23-year-old granddaughter.

The senior citizen identified as Rene Neira bagged a degree in Economics, graduating with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar.

Many people congratulated the two for their feat and the man was praised for his determination.

Source: Legit.ng