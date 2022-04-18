A young lady has been seen showing off hot dance at an event and many have described her dance moves as weird

She removed her wig in serious excitement even as she shook her waist strongly while dancing in front of a young man

The man rained a lot of cash on her and even made the young lady to dance with more strength and intensive swag

A young lady who was dressed in a skin-tight gold gown has been sighted at an event dancing with so much energy and swag.

She carried herself with ease, without minding who was watching as she shook her waist with intensive energy.

Nigerian lady dances hard in public, removes her wig as man sprays her money. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Cool cash rain on her

A man stood in front of her and rained her with cool cash and this even infuriated her and made her to add more fuel to the dance.

As she danced, her short gown was threatening to go up and reveal too much, but she stylishly used her hands and pulled it up.

She removes her wig

The highest point of her dance show was when she removed her wig and threw it away and then positioned herself to dance.

Many people at the event turned their heads to see what was happening and to sip in the moment of frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

Meanwhile, the video which was shared by @instablog9ja has attracted so many reactions from Nigerians on Instagram. See some of the reactions below:

@ifys.kitchen asked:

"What is happening in the world?"

@eriggapaperboi asked:

"Abeg which area be this?"

@kv_by_kelvin_ reacted:

"It think she pulled the wrong thing. What should be PULL down is that dress love. I’m all for ashawo dress and vibe but wearing it also comes with the responsibility of knowing when to adjust it."

@dinas_bags said:

"God forbid . Omoh if your my friend and try this rubbish outside I will leave without you.. Shame even catch d guy wey dey spray am."

@chrisdafresh_official reacted:

"Guys avoid girls wey dey dance like this for public abeg. E get why."

Source: Legit.ng