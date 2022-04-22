A video of a little boy correcting his elder sister for wearing a revealing outfit has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The lady was filming herself dancing in a revealing outfit when the boy appeared on the scene and told her to cover up

Seeing that his elder sister took the correction lightly, the boy covered her body himself using a curtain-like material she had used for her video background

The reaction of a little boy to seeing his elder sister dancing and filming herself while scantily dressed has caused a stir on the net.

The short incident was shared by @remedyblog on Instagram and started with the fair lady doing faces at the video recorder.

The lady rocking a blue handless top that covered her bust began shaking her waist as she filmed herself dancing.

The lady refused to heed his advice

A little boy then shows up and reprimands her for the outfit, stressing that she should cover herself.

The kid's caution fell on deaf ears as the lady continued filming herself in the revealing outfit.

He immediately took action by using curtain-like clothing she had placed in the background to cover the lady's body.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@zinny.kay said:

"See what a grown lady is doing in front of a kid….. after una go Dey shout we’re do they learn these things from. Tufiakwa!!!!"

@vitnyempire_fx said:

"This is not funny. That's how it starts and tomorrow people will condemn the child for what he learnt from a grown aunty wey no get sense."

@uyehpatience said:

"This is how it starts and then we will start blaming schools later. Please let's allow children to be children, allow them to pass through childhood. It's very important for them. And please concerning what happened in Christland school, Try and protect your children from Por*nography. It's destroys. Most of these rich spoilt children have access to all kinds of gadgets and they learn nothing but bad things."

@castle_hairhub said:

"Na so e dey start ooo we still dey settle christland issue. Keep your kids away from things like this please protect their sanity please."

