Many vides shared on Burna Boy's Instagram stories have shown beautiful moments he performed in the Netherlands

In front of thousands of people, the African Giant singer made his popular legwork moves that made many people scream for more

Before the close of the show, his audience that had many white people chorused Ye's song in a beautiful manner

Videos of Burna Boy performing at his show in Amsterdam, Netherlands have gathered reactions online.

In one of the videos shared on his Insta stories, the band stopped playing as white people sang along to one of his songs with their camera phones raised.

The crowd roared as Burna Boy performed in front of thousands. Photo source: @burnaboygram

The audience loved him

At this point, Burna Boy stretched his microphone to them to show they have full control of the show and he loves what they are doing.

When the African Giant crooner did his popular gbese moves, people screamed. Before bowing off stage, people sang the chorus of Ye and it was all amazing.

Watch one of the videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

castro_omaata said:

"But still #OB0 001be giving him sleepless night."

fadacoin said:

"Internationally he’s killing it more than OBO. Normally wizkid and burna na international artistes them be."

dkxn_t said:

"2 sold out shows in two nights and man acts like it’s nothing…. Odogwu for a reason."

abubabaaaa said:

"Man no get mate for this music thing."

gylliananthonette said:

"They are all shutting down massive shows..Congrats to them all."

naruto_mint_2 said:

"This guy pass davido and wizkid but people go still doubting am...dude is fvkin international."

How I became a star

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy did not just become a global superstar by luck, it required a lot of hard work and dedication, he disclosed.

The Grammy-winning musician was featured on CNN’s African Voices and he had a lot to share about his rise to the top in the international scene.

On gaining recognition in the US, Burna Boy said he had to perform in the small to biggest venues in the country and there was no shortcut whatsoever.

