A talented Nigerian man sent pulses racing the moment he picked up "Deal With It" by Phyno and finished it nicely

The man was accosted and he said Phyno was his favourite artist and he went ahead to pick a track and did justice to it

People who have seen the video of the man rapping on Instagram have attested to his talent and also asked Phyno to sign him

A man has been seen displaying an incredible talent on the street with his outstanding ability to rap "Deal With It" by Phyo from start to finish.

With a mic held to his mouth, the young man went off, rapping with incredible skills that many say deserve to be harnessed.

A fan of Phyno picks up "Deal With It" and raps it like a musician. Photo credit: @afrevotv and @phynofino

People ask Phyno to sign him

The video of the man's talent has touched so many people who went on to tag Phyno so as to attract his attention to the young man's performance.

With the way he rapped the song from start to finish, people on Instagram are clapping for him, saying he showed true love for Phyno.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

The video which was first shared by @afrevotv and reposted by @saitavenue_ent1 has attracted plenty of reactions from social media users who have seen it. Here are a few of the reactions.

@v_for_vitalis said:

"Omo this guy is a die-hard fan. Same with me when 2face released "Only Me" that was my favorite. I sing everything without missing a word that year."

@j.body_classic commented:

"Omo this is good."

@victorblessup said:

"I can even sing phyno all songs. Am his die hard fan."

@simon.antoh reacted:

"He needs a zobo, cold zobo."

@stanleykingx__ said:

"Bro this is sign him already."

@chief_meks commented:

"Omo no be only am .. plenty of phyno’s fans can go hard like this."

