Singer Burna Boy has said that it took a lot of dedication and hard work for him to gain global recognition

Sharing his story on CNN’s African Voices, the Grammy-winning artist recounted performing in the smallest to biggest venues in the US

Burna Boy equally explained that he enjoys the process of it all as it gives him more stories to tell

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy didn’t just become a global superstar by luck, it required a lot of hard work and dedication, he has disclosed.

The Grammy-winning musician was featured on CNN’s African Voices and he had a lot to share about his rise to the top in the international scene.

Burna Boy opens up on gaining recognition in the US. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

On gaining recognition in the US, Burna Boy said he had to perform in the small to biggest venues in the country and there was no shortcut whatsoever.

He said:

"I’ve done pretty much every venue there is to do in America. You understand? I don’t think there is any venue you would go to and you wouldn’t see my name somewhere. That’s any venue that matters…And you know, from the smallest to the biggest."

The Twice as Tall singer went on to liken his story to that of a person who has planted something and knows for sure that he would eventually reap the rewards of his efforts.

Burna Boy equally expressed his satisfaction at how colleagues are also trailing the same path.

Watch him speak below:

Reactions

thisizstainless said:

"No shortcuts."

omotolosho14 said:

"That’s true definition of hard work and consistent pays,Whatever we are doing and pretty sure about it consistent is the next key to it."

n6oflife said:

"See Wetin Ghana acts Dey talk say make we give dem on a platter of Gold. CHALE YALL BETTER GO PUT IN THE WORK WORK."

horlagram_ said:

"Burna don try for this game. He was touring silently when we no kno self ."

Burna Boy cops Lamborghini Urus worth over N250 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy started the New Year with a bang as he recently splashed millions on a new luxury ride.

The Twice as Tall musician bought himself a Lamborghini Urus Novitec Edition which cost him over N250 million.

Burna Boy shared photos of the ride on his Instastory channel as fans, colleagues congratulated the singer for the big boy purchase.

Source: Legit.ng