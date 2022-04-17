Nigerian music star Burna Boy has left many of his fans and followers gushing with his performance on stage

Burna Boy, who has been regarded as the king of live performance, gave a perfect moonwalk display during one of his shows

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to hail the singer as many described him to be a stepper

Nigerian international act Burna Boy is currently making headlines over one of the videos from one of his concerts.

Burna Boy, in the video, amused his audience with a perfect moonwalk leg walk live on stage.

Burna Boy shows off his dance skils. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The singer did the dance work so perfectly that many Nigerians have taken to social media to hail the singer.

See the video below:

Nigerians hail Burna Boy over dance step

Many Nigerians, as well as celebrities, have taken to the comment section to hail Burna Boy's dance step.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

teebillz323:

"You gotta respect greatness! Super star walk...... ."

abiodun.eniolorunda:

"No one come close to Burna in Nigeria when it comes to stage performance I swear ."

official_robertmicole:

"Them no born their davido well make he dance like these."

purple_emoji_:

"Forget burna boy is a stepper, I love to watch him dance."

chrisfdcomedy:

"The Kong of performances ."

ot_moore66:

"Nobody de perform reach this guy for Africa ."

_burdizzo

"The fact that burna boy takes time off to learn and perfect these steps just to be entertaining enough for us only goes to show you how much he loves what he does...... Where a majority of artists their only stage act is to throw singlet into the crowd...this guy actually learns new things to get better at his craft.... #respect ."

perrykylie2:

"The guy is d baddest on stage mehn ❤️❤️."

Burna Boy shuts down Amsterdam

Videos of Burna Boy performing at his show in Amsterdam, Netherlands have gathered reactions online.

In one of the videos shared on his Insta stories, the band stopped playing as white people sang along to one of his songs with their camera phones raised.

At this point, Burna Boy stretched his microphone to them to show they have full control of the show and he loves what they are doing.

