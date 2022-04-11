Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church has opened up on why the popular church is now using technological gadgets

The respected preacher whose church before now abhorred technologies like the TV has said they embraced these new ways to preach the gospel

According to Kumuyi, since evil people now use technologies such as social media to spread their own cause, the church embraced them too

Respected preacher, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church has come out to give reasons why his church embraced the use of social media, television, and other technologies.

According to the man of God, it has become clear that evil people with satanic intents use technology to propagate their own cause. He said the church will have to use them too for good causes.

Pastor Kumuyi says the Deeper Life Church has embraced the use of technology for the gospel. Photo credit: Facebook Pastor W.F. Kumuyi and Jeffrey Coolidge/Getty Images.

We have been sleeping

In a video seen shared on Facebook by Deeper Christian Life Ministry Ekiti State, the man of God said the church has been asleep concerning the use of technology.

He said:

“Why are you the latecomer, why are you the one to be the last to use all these things that the people are using to make the world worse, we are going to rise up.

“Anything at the disposal of the people that are doing evil, we are going to take it away from them and use it for the propagation of the gospel. Let your NO be changed to YES.”

“If those messengers of Satan are using the present-day technology and they are expanding, how about you? You will use those things available; they are not only available for messengers who do evil, they are available for the people that are doing good. You will use them."

Social media users react

As soon as the short clip dropped on Facebook, people took to the comment section to air their views. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Ebuka Agim said:

"Now my question is. Does God change? Does His Spirit change. Is it not the same bible of donkey years, that is still in use? What then changed? Men changed!"

Serekara G. Christian commented:

"The same way we should use every instrument of praise to the GLORY of GOD and for the EXPANSION of the GOSPEL."

Ken Adibe Nwafor said:

"He should appologise for misleading us before now. People were punished, others were denied of service in the church, some were even made to leave the church because of what he is reversing now."

Ajiroghene Itoje reacted:

"Thank you pastor, for this wake up in Deeper Life."

