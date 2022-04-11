The death of gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of domestic violence continues to generate reactions

The Nigerian government, in its first official statement concerning the issue, stated that justice will be served

Already, the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of Osinachi's husband over the allegations of serial beating

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has vowed that gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of unreported serial domestic violence meted out to her by her husband, will get justice even in death.

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen said this in a statement she personally signed and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 11.

President Buhari's minister of women affairs has promised that Osinachi will get justice. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Dame Tallen said Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late popular gospel artiste, will be prosecuted.

Part of the statement read:

“It is now truly obvious that violence knows no class or creed. It could have been that she cried out to her church or pastor or friends or family, but all she got was “it is well” and now that the inevitable has happened, they are speaking out.

“It is NOT WELL if we carry on with the traditional ways of sweeping bad behaviour under the carpet.

“It is obvious that her children also need psycho-social support to heal from this trauma if it is true that their father will go the whole length of tying her up and asking the children to flog her with a cane. This is unbelievable and must be condemned in all its ramifications.

“The ministry working with relevant authorities will set in motion the mechanism to rehabilitate these children so that they do not grow up damaged and assume that such acts are normal thereby poisoning our society.

“I know that more women are going through such traumatic experiences, please give them a listening ear, provide wise counsel and save them from untimely death. I am not advocating for divorce for those, who will misunderstand me!

“All I am asking is that we stand up to the truth where necessary and promptly so as to save a life when you have an opportunity to do so. We cannot continue to keep losing our young women to mentally unstable young men all in the name of marriage. Life first before anything.

“Our religious and traditional institutions, as well as immediate families must join us in this fight to rid our society of such acts before they become fatal. May the soul of Osinachi and all those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence rest in peace.”

Osinachi's death: Police confirm Nwachukwu's arrest

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer in the Federal Capital Territory, DSP Josephine Adeh, has confirmed the arrest of Nwachukwu, the late singer's husband saying:

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station.

“Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make findings public.”

Kemi Olunloyo claims Frank Edwards and Osinachi were lovers

In a related development, controversial social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has insinuated that the late singer had an ongoing affair with a colleague, Frank Edwards, saying:

''Watched Dunamis Gospel service online. Not a word on Osinachi Nwachukwu as expected. She refused to leave an abusive marriage permanently and ran to Frank Edwards for solace."

The tweet by Olunloyo sparked outrage from many Nigerians who questioned her sanity.

