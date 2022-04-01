Mr Macaroni has told supporters of Nigeria's major political parties to allow others go for their choices

The respected comedian sends his message specifically to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress

He called on them not to attack those who refused to join them support these popular political parties

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Debo Adebayo, known as Mr Macaroni has a word of warning to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Macaroni who is not afraid to speak his mind on national issues said these supporters should allow others who are not fans of these two leading parties to support whoever that wished to support.

He disclosed this on his Twitter page on Friday, April 1.

"Because I don’t understand why everyone is just suddenly realizing that APC and PDP are the two biggest parties. We no know that one before? Please support your party in peace. Leave those of us that have refused to join any of them. Na by force ?

"APC and PDP are the two biggest parties. True. But other parties in this country have won elections also. So please stop the Agenda that we are foolish people if we refuse to support either of the parties. It just might be that we do not align with their values. I promise you, you can support APC or PDP without attacking those that don’t believe in any of the two parties. Yes you can.

"Some people believe they can go in and change the ideologies of an existing system. Some others don’t believe in that. Let everyone run their race."

Mr Macaroni pleads with police, Lagos govt after getting death threats for speaking about Lekki Tollgate

Legit.ng had also reported that Macaroni, shared one of the many death threats he receives regularly, and this time, it is for speaking up against the re-introduction of fares at the Lekki tollgate.

The comedian took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of a message he got from someone who vowed to kill him on sight.

The person wondered what business Mr Macaroni has with the Lekki tollgate and predicted that he might lose his life because of the foolishness. In response to the threat, the comedian shared a screenshot and appealed to the appropriate authorities:

"This is one of the many threats I receive regularly. Nigeria Police and Lagos state government I love you and I know you love me too."

