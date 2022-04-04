The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi took out some time to address female choristers who wore jacket while ministering

The highly placed man of God told the choristers point blank that it was wrong and against the Bible for women to wear anything belonging to men

A video seen online showed the respected man of God telling members of the church that such should not be replicated elsewhere in the church

Revered preacher, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of the Deeper Live Bible Church has kicked against female choristers of the church who wore jackets to minister.

The choristers reportedly ministered at the church's Redeemed to Serve crusade held in Bayelsa state.

Pastor Kumuyi insists it is wrong for females to wear male cloths. Photo credit: Bayelsa DCLM and Pastor W.F. Kumuyi

Source: Facebook

Women not to put on male apparels

According to the man of God, it is against the Bible for the female gender to put on dresses belonging to men such as he saw at the crusade.

He said jackets and trousers were for men and as such should not be worn by women. But the popular man of God said nothing new because that has been a long time doctrine of the Deeper Life Ministry.

According to him:

"By the way choir! If you are Deeper Life Choir, when you come to sing at a crusade, don't bring that worldly dancing, you know into the crusade where Deeper Life is organising. And then don't bring all that kind of dress that I saw last night. A woman cannot put on that which belongs to a man. When you wear a jacket like I'm wearing now, that belongs to a man. When you wear your trousers, whatever make, that belongs to a man."

The man of God told the congregation that such dressings as he saw with the choristers should not be copied as the norm by others in the church.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Facebook took the comment section of the post shared by Rotimi James Akinola to bare their minds. See some of the comments below:

Blessing Edem said:

"I can’t remember seeing a post from you about his other messages. So why this? Nigerians sha."

David Olumuyiwa Seriki reacted:

"He has said what he said. He has spoken his truth. God bless him."

Source: Legit.ng