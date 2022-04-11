Pastor William Kumuyi says his church has changed its stance against the use of television, radio, social media and other technological inventions

The general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry lamented that ‘wicked people’ are using the provisions of technology to advance their agenda

He said as a result of this, it is now necessary for the church to also user technology to counter narratives from these wicked people

Members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry now have the freedom to embrace technological innovations like social media, television, radio among others according to the general superintendent of the church.

Pastor William Kumuyi explained that the church changed its stance against the use of television, radio, social media and other technological inventions because of wicked people, Sahara Reporters reports.

Pastor Kumuyi says members of his church are now free to use electronic gadgets. Photo: Deeper Life Ministries

Source: Facebook

According to him, the church was against the use of TV and other modern technologies in its early years reportedly to keep members away from temptations and worldly corruption.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Why are you the latecomer, why are you the one to be the last to use all these things that the people are using to make the world worse, we are going to rise up,” the octogenarian preacher said.

“Anything at the disposal of the people that are doing evil, we are going to take it away from them and use it for the propagation of the gospel. Let your no be changed to yes.

“People are getting new methods and they are doing evil. These are the last days and evil is growing worse because people go beyond using their natural strengths, natural technology, they use telephones, they use the media, they use all these connections, the Zoom and all these things to expand the evil they are doing.

“If those messengers of Satan are using the present-day technology and they are expanding, how about you? You will use those things available; they are not only available for messengers who do evil, they are available for the people that are doing good. You will use them.

“The church has been asleep. When radio began some years ago, people didn’t understand how voices would be coming out of a radio, and so the church at that time said, ‘No, we cannot use radio, there is something there that is magical, that is demonic, voice coming out from just a gadget?’ The church said no. Then, the people of the world began to use the radio. Then the church woke up.

“When television came, somebody somewhere performing drama, they see him on the screen and then the church said, ‘This is evil, these are the last days, look at them, bringing pictures on the screen and whatever they are doing somewhere’. And the church said, ‘No, we are not going to use that’ but later they woke up and they are now using the television.

“But now the church is waking up and we are seeing that that thing (technology) is to spread the gospel, for the word of God gets everywhere. We will be wiser than the people of the world. The Lord will wake us up.”

Police confirm arrest of late gospel singer Osinachi's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had confirmed the arrest of the husband of late gospel singer Osinachi.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is currently in their custody

She said:

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station.

Source: Legit.ng