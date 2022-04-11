Ayangbenle, the old man whose photos were minted as NFTs and sold for a good sum spoke about how he was approached

The man said that when Adisa Olashile, the photographer, took his pictures, he did not expect he would give him N600,000 days after

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video of the drummer raised the art creator for blessing the old man

Ayangbenle, the old drummer man, whose photos were converted into Non-Fungible Token (NFT) has spoken about the blessing he received afterwards.

The drummer in a video interview with The Punch said that though God’s favour is more than everything, he was blessed beyond his imagination.

The drummer said he was surprised when he got the money. Photo source: @adisaolashile

Adisa Olashile, a photographer, stated that when he told Baba he wanted to take his photos, the man said he can and asked him to show his friends.

The man with an emotional voice said the photographer returned with the sum of N600,000 for him he captured him with his phone.

We are all drummers in my family

Ayangbenle said that he inherited drumming skills from his father as he never learnt it. He added that his mother’s lineage is also one of the drummers.

He said that though he started drumming in Ibadan, he travelled to Abeokuta to work more with his skill. The indigene of Ede in Osun state said he has drummed in other places like Lagos and Ilorin.

Something big happened

Ayagbenle never believed something big could come out from his photos. Adisa who said that he has been taking photos with his phone for years, he started selling NFTs in January.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hadjia Rasheedah Lasisi said:

"May Almighty bless you beyond imagination, and long life baba."

Oluwafunmilayo Obateru said:

"I love how is was sincere about how much he made from the NFT sales & how much he gave baba. That is the true Nigerian youth we want to keep seeing. Yes we can make our country better if we do right as individuals. God bless him & the old man."

Iyabo Adeleke said:

"Awwww what a great impact this brilliant young lad made on baba life ,bless you and blesses baba too ,ede m’apo arogun ni baba."

Ayodeji Olufemi Akiogbe said:

"This is the kind of youth we want ad leader in this country. Your fairness is a great virtue. May heaven smile on you and favour the work of your hands sir."

Adisa also sold the man's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that days after Adisa sold photos of an old drummer for over N1 million, he went back to him and fulfilled his promise of giving the man 50% of what he made from the NFTs.

In the emotional clip, the man was amazed when he gave him bunches of naira notes. He even took the man to a phone shop to get him a smartphone.

As a smart art creator, Adisa minted the whole video of their meeting as an NFT and sold it for 1.1 Ethereum (Eth) (N2,056,284.99). The photographer revealed that the sale was a big win.

