A video showing a white man telling a customer that rice, semo, garri, and okro are available at his restaurant has stirred reactions

Many people said that the way he pronounced them well, spicing his words with pidgin English was very funny

There were some who joked that he has so much mixed with Nigerians that he is drifting away from his root

A TikTok user has shared a video that looks relatively old where an oyinbo man who sells food told a customer the kind of meals available.

In the clip, the businessman with his apron on told the man that there is rice, semo, and garri; all of which are Nigerian dishes.

The way the foreigner spoke confidently when pronouncing the food amazed many. Photo source: TikTok/@collinsliaizo

Source: Instagram

Oyinbo man with Nigerian touch

When the man asked further, he added that there is okro soup to go with it. Many people were surprised at how he pronounced the names of the food items despite the fact that he is not a Nigerian.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There were people who joked that he has some Igbo blood flowing through his veins going by his excellent pronunciation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jamaicanotnaijalotus said:

"He has onitsha accent."

BIG TEE said:

"This one na aba man wey rub white powder."

Kokae Effah said:

"Igbo blood enter am small."

user4896263371613 said:

"na so Naija don convert this innocent soul."

ioicarius said:

"Already sounds like my igbo bloda! Amazing to see!"

Ruby said:

"We havu nah?! This dude just spoke in onitsha."

Syl said:

"Rice, semo, garri. Chineke meeeh."

Oyinbo pastor praises Nigerian jollof rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a white pastor narrating his experience of visiting Nigeria and eating the country's jollof rice went viral.

Shared by a renowned journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, on her Instagram page, the man told church members that people need to visit Nigeria and taste the meal. He said he did not want to leave for America anymore.

As he used flowery words to describe the meal on the altar, the church members screamed loudly as if he was preaching.

Source: Legit.ng