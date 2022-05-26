A young lady amazed many people in a hilarious video where she showed off her lyrical skill by singing Asake's Palazzo

As she breezed through the lyrics, a young man who had earlier promised her N10,000 went back on his promise

Many people who reacted to her video said that she is quite good and sang as if she wrote the song for Asake

A video has shown the moment a young Nigerian man challenged a lady to a lyric competition. He said if she can sing Asake's Palazzo song word for word, she stands to win N10,000.

Without thinking twice, with an airpod plugged in an ear, the lady started the rendition, pronouncing all the words well.

The lady's lyrical prowess made the man back down. Photo source: TikTok/@theasherkine



She is good with song lyrics

When the man saw that he was already losing the battle and the lady is good, he backed down on his words. He said he is not going to give the lady anything.

The man revealed that the lady is street and that is why she knows all the words to Asake's Palazzo.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 90,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwatomiwa said:

"She sef burst my head... She be real street. Me way I still dey try cram the first few lines."

mikkk8080 said:

"Ikotun to the world, any ikotun here."

Wealthy_moh said:

"E con be like say she follow asake write the lyrics."

Victoria Onuchukwu said:

"Lol... all I hear is, Palazzo, Chicken burger."

Maize433 said:

"It’s the way her voice didn’t fluctuate….maintaining pitch Omo."

MARTINEZFXT said:

"if you watched this more than 10times gather here."

Sexy Zee said:

"Wen I hear u are from ikotun I started laughing, dem giran for ikotun gan."

mmasinachi said:

"All this people saying she is using earpod, some of you can't even sing it with a loud speaker, she is good."

