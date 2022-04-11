A smart Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olashile, has again sold out an NFT for the whopping sum of 1.1Eth

The NFT was the video that captured the meeting he had with a drummer whose photos he sold days ago

Many Nigerians who reacted to his big sale want him to teach them how to go about making money like he is doing

A young Nigerian man, Adisa Olashile, who has become popular on the internet as the brilliant photographer who converts photos to Non-Fungible Token has done it again.

Days after he sold photos of an old drummer for over N1 million, Adisa went back to him and fulfilled his promise of giving the man 50% of what he made from the NFTs.

The photographer was celebrated online by many people. Photo source: @adisaolashile

Source: Twitter

He sold his video

In the emotional clip, the man was amazed when he gave him bunches of naira notes. He even took the man to a phone shop to get him a smartphone.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As a smart art creator, Adisa minted the whole video of their meeting as an NFT and sold it for 1.1 Ethereum (Eth) (N2,056,284.99). The photographer revealed that the sale was a big win.

At the time of writing this report, ETH/USDT pair was trading at $3.177.55 (N1,869,352.67) and 1.1 unit of the crypto will be $3495.30 (N2,056,284.99)

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 31,000 likes with more than 6,000 retweets.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Oludhayo said:

"I don't even understand this NFT stuff, who'll put me through."

@_Adejokee said:

"Abeg make person teach us this NFT thing , good thing isn’t meant for one person Edakun."

@Milleruche2 said:

"Abeg who go teach me this nft thing abeg."

@iam_olami99 said:

"Can you please share how to buy ETH on meta mask or the best Wallet to connect to open sea in Nigeria."

@Iam_Wonda_ said:

"Blood money! Who go teach me NFT bayiii."

Photo of a pretty lady as NFT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Adisa used the power of the blockchain to make fortune days ago.

In a post on Wednesday, April 6, the brilliant photographer revealed on Twitter that he sold the photo of a lady as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Foundation, an NFT exchange.

The piece was bought by an NFT collection, @a5htr, for 0.35 Ethereum (ETH). Adisa revealed that he still has five copies of the same piece left to be sold.

Source: Legit.ng