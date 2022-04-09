The Nigerian photographer who took photographs of an old drummer and sold it as NFT has returned to give him 50% as promised

The drummer identified as Baba Onlilu went viral after his photographs were captured by the young man who immediately turned it into cash

The photos were sold at OpenSea for 0.6Eth at the price of $2,098.32 (N2,042,440.72) N50% of which has gone to the drummer

The Nigerian photographer @adisaolashile who took photos of an old drummer and sold them at OpenSea for more than N1 million has returned to the man and gave him 50% of the money as promised.

The photographer said he took the photos when he was going for his Community Development Service, CDS, in Ibadan.

Baba, the drummer was full of smiles as he received his cash. Photo credit: @dhikrullah_, @jasmine_toons and @adisaolshile

Source: Instagram

Old drummer gets fine photo frame too

It was not only that the drummer was gifted the money, he also go a a nice frame photo of himself which was donated by another Nigerian called @jasmine_toons.

The video of the public presentation of both the money and frame has been made public and it has excited many Nigerians. Sharing the video on Instagram, @adisaolashile wrote:

"Remember my last post on here ? So I minted the pictures as nft on @opensea and sold them immediately so I promised to give the man 50% of the money and this is the video of how I gave him his 50% ."

See his post below:

Nigerians on social media react

@do2dtun said:

"God bless you @adisaolashile__ your gesture and kind heartedness even inspired me more. Giving is a thing we must imbibe in our daily lives but this one even teaches us even more on how to give with a purpose. I love tis . Thanks alot."

@lagos_mosquitoo commented:

"This is so nice , I mean . I cried watching this video because seeing old people makes me remember my grandma . This is so nice . This is the giveaway we need in Nigeria."

@jola_anjola said:

"Am I the only one that wants to know how to mint pictures as Nft and sell. PS:this is the nicest thing I have seen in a while."

@tolagrafik reacted:

"Nigeria will be great again. Thank you so much, bro. You already made history!!!"

Source: Legit.ng