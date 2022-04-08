A few comments from the pulpit went viral in the passing week as people took them up and they quickly became trending topics

The week kicked off with Pastor E. A. Adeboye taking a serious look at some issues that bedevil the country during his Sunday sermon

This was followed by his son, Leke Adeboye who referred to pastors who preach after GO has preached as goats

Also, it was reported that Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of the Deeper Life cautioned some female choristers who ministered while wearing jackets

The church has come to be recognised as a powerful social gathering that seriously influences many people in Nigeria. Issues concerning churches and the pastorate are taken very seriously by some Nigerians.

Leke, Adeboye and Kumuyi all made headlines during the week. Photo credit: Facebook/Leke Adeboye and Pastor W.F.Kumuyi

Source: UGC

In the passing week, some topics crept into the public domain from the pulpit and Legit.ng highlights three of them.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye raises serious questions about Nigeria

On Sunday during his monthly thanksgiving sermon, Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the RCCG made the headlines due to the questions he raised concernings some headaches attacking Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

First, he lamented the situation in Kaduna state where he said people can no longer travel to either by air, car or train.

He queried the issue of oil theft and also asked questions concerning who is siphoning Nigeria's oil wealth. He capped it by raising the issue of debt serving and the fact that the government is still prepared to borrow more. Nigerians took it from there and it immediately went viral and dominated discussions online.

Leke Adeboye calls pastors goats

As if he was waiting for his father to drop the mic, popular pastor, Leke Adeboye said it was not supposed to be that after Daddy GO (his father, Pastor E.A. Adeboye) has preached, pastors in parishes still mount the rostrum and deliver a separate sermon. According to him, it was supposed to be that the service comes to an end. He broke the table when he called such pastors goats.

Leke has since been sanctioned by the RCCG for his comments. He has also come online to render an apology.

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi cautions female choristers for wearing jackets to minister

Later in the week, it was reported that a respected pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church , W.F. Kumuyi cautioned female choristers who wore jackets to minister at a crusade said to have been held in Beyelsa state.

The pastor also warned other church members not to copy the dressing pattern as the norm. Of course, social media took it from there and some questioned the pastors preaching. But others insisted that that was what Deeper Live has always stood for, saying nothing new was said.

In conclusion, there is hardly a week that will pass without one topic or the other coming from the church. Many of them stir public consciousness on important topics. An example is the questions raised by pastor Adeboye which led to some serious discussions online.

Nigerian Catholic priest says drinking alcohol will not lead people to hell

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Catholic priest, Reverend father Oluoma John Chinyere said drinking alcohol will not make Christians to miss heaven.

According to the man of God, alcohol is medicinal and should be taken appropriately.

While some persons on social media agreed with him, others queried his sermon and picked holes in it.

Source: Legit.ng