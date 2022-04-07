Earlier, Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son, Leke was reportedly made to face a panel on Wednesday, April 6

Leke was made to face a three-man panel over his recent comment describing some pastors of the church as 'Goats'

In a recent post on his Instagram page, he apologised to the pastors and as well disclosed he accepts whatever discipline meted against him

On Tuesday, April 5, Leke Adeboye shared a post on his Instagram page where he criticised Pastors who deliver their own sermons on the first Sunday of every month after his father must have delivered one that had been broadcasted across all parishes in the country.

This move however did not go down well in the country as many people called him out over such statements considering his position in the church and the son of whom he is.

In an effort to correct such a comment from the body of faith and avoid a repeat of such action in the future, Leke was made to face a three-man panel.

Adeboye's son, Leke sent a heartfelt apology to RCCG pastors. Photo credit: Leke Adeboye

The son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, took to his Instagram page and tendered a heartfelt apology to the pastors he insulted recently.

In a post shared via Thursday, April 7, Leke disclosed he would accept his fate regarding the punishment he would be given by the panel.

He shared the post on his Facebook page and his Instagram page:

