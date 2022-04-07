There was pandemonium during a church service last week Sunday at the auditorium of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Abeokuta Ogun state

It was gathered that the panic was caused by the demise of an Ogun state chief who slumped at the pulpit while delivering a sermon

Resident Pastor, Elisah Ogundiya stated that the demise of the deceased was spiritual and not health-related as earlier speculated by church members

Ogun, Abeokuta - Over the weekend, an elder of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) was said to have slumped to death while preaching on the pulpit.

Elder Francis Ogunnusi according to Punch was said to be a chief in Onikoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun state.

While speaking on the demise of the chief, the resident pastor of the church, Elisah Ogundiya stated that the death of elder Ogunnusi was spiritually premeditated as against speculation that he died due to ill health.

The police are yet to issue a statement on the demise of the Ogun state chief. Photo Credit: (Nigerian Police Force)

Pastor Ogundiya revealed that elder Ogunnusi had one time told him that he would be pleased to die after preaching a sermon.

He said:

“It was spiritual. The spirituality in it is that he was convinced that one day, death would come. He said at the introduction of the sermon that if he was privileged to preach again because I assigned him to preach maybe once in a year or twice, he would conclude that sermon on death.

Pastor Ogundiya further explained that the deceased was a healthy man who usually takes his health seriously.

He stated that he had seen him purchase medicine worth N20, 000 because he was a cardio patient. He also revealed that the deceased does regular exercise to keep his body fit and steady during the week.

Pastor vows to complete sermon of the deceased

Meanwhile, Pastor Ogundiya said he will complete the sermon of the deceased at the next church service on Sunday.

He said he was inspired by the scripts of the sermon prepared by the deceased and he is willing to complete the delivery of the sermon.

Legit.ng gathered that the deceased after slumping at the pulpit while delivering his sermon was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Elder Ogunnusi was pronounced dead moments later and his body was immediately moved to the mortuary at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

