A Nigerian man has been hailed on social media for his educational initiative that is impacting the lives of kids in the slums of Iyara community, Warri, Delta

The kindhearted man, Zion Oshiobugie, set up a free private primary school for orphans and out-of-school kids to acquire education

Zion's primary school also gives free food to the students everyday with 100 beneficiaries recorded so far

Thanks to a Nigerian man identified as Zion Oshiobugie orphans and out-of-school kids in Iyara community, Warri get to acquire primary school education at no cost to them.

Zion recently took to Twitter to share photos of a free private primary school he set up.

Zion Oshiobugie started the school 9 months ago. Photo Credit: @zionoshiobugie

Source: Twitter

The school called Cleverminds Educational Foundation has been running for the past nine months.

Zion was himself a houseboy in the past

According to Zion, students in the school also get free food daily with 100 of them already beneficiaries of this kindhearted initiative.

Appreciating God for the idea to set up the school as well as responding to comments, Zion who is passionate about child rights said he was once someone's houseboy and as such understands how the poor kids feel.

He said:

"Alot of people say that to me though!. I was someone’s house boy before, I know what it feels like for these children , I pray for grace daily and I thank all the kindhearted persons who support our work."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Piuscillyn1 said:

"I know Iyara too well and this is the high gesture one can offer them. Thanks for this act of generosity and may God bless you more to do more."

@thedavidokon said:

"God bless you and your family sir.

"Oga abeg drop account details for some is that want to contribute our penny to this course.

"Thank you once again."

@_cintiyah said:

"May God strengthen you Zion.

"I remember when you visited my sec school and mentioned that you hope to give over 1000 children free education.

"You're getting there already.

"God bless you."

@Bamiyo said:

"Thank you for your compassion, work and good heart, may God bless you immensely please try to include an outlet so folks can also help sponsor these kids if they wish to, thank you for your good work."

King builds a school where everything is free for the students

Source: Legit.ng