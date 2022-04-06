Janet, a passionate young girl, who was spotted learning under a solar streetlight in a village in Ghana has received help

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams and his colleagues refurbished a small cubicle in the girl's house with desks and connected it to power to enable her to study at night

He also presented GHc1,000 (N55k) to the child on behalf of one George Gyawu to support her education

Kindhearted fellows have impacted the life of a girl who had gone viral after she was spotted studying under a streetlight in a village.

The Ghanaian sports journalist and his colleagues have refurbished a small cubicle in the girl's house with desks and connected it to power to enable her to study at night

Photos of Saddick Adams and Janet. Photo Credit: Saddick Adams

Adam and his friends changed the girl's life

Before the kind gesture, Adams, with the moniker Sports Obama, had recounted how he met Janet on his way from a farm in his village.

He narrated that Janet was compelled to learn under the solar streetlight because there was no electricity in her house until now.

Janet can now learn in the comfort of her house thanks to Adams and his kind friends.

''You remember the little girl who I posted learning under a street light because her house has no electricity?

''Alhamdulillah, we refurbished a small cubicle in her house with desks and connected them to power to enable her to study at night,'' he shared on Facebook.

In addition, Saddick Adams presented GHc1,000 (N55k) to Janet on behalf of a donor.

''Also, my uncle George Gyawu donated 1,000 cedis to her to support her education,'' he said.

Meanwhile, through sports journalist Michael Oti, an organisation has contacted Saddick Adams and confirmed they’ll be providing solar lamps to Janet's school and each student.

Read his post below:

Social media reactions

Dawud Kassim said:

"To be honest with you, you brought me to tears, the only thing I can say to you is that may the good Lord richly bless you and keep you and make you stronger each and every day. in fact you have done what is always on my mind to do for people which I cannot afford."

Papa Yaw Sika-Asem said:

"This is what we call Onyamesom caring for one another is what the holy books tell us, not always sending the monies to the church house.

"May God richly bless you Onua."

Maame Ama Ampeawaa Hanson said:

"God bless you paaaa, tears in my eyes, some of us were privileged not to fave such long distance to access education. God bless my late uncle wherever his soul is."

