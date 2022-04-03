A kind Nigerian man approached a boy working at a construction site and gave him N30,000 for school fees

The good Samaritan said he will be back to meet his parents even as he also promised another kid at the same site money

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video prayed for him and said they would have loved to see his face

A video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 has shown the moment a Nigerian man put a big smile on the face of a Nigerian kid working as a bricklayer at a construction site.

While the boy was plastering a wall, he stopped him briefly and handed him a wad of naira notes. He told him it is N30,000 and he can use it to pay his school fees or settle family needs.

The kid was surprised when he got the money from the stranger. Photo source: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

Come and get yours outside

The kind giver revealed that he would check him again and would love to meet his parents. He called another kid working on the same site and asked him to meet him outside for his own money.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 views with tens of comments.

People prayed for him

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

cassidyng1 said:

"We need to give this boys a better life. Let’s make this post go viral. Please who knows the guy with the camera?"

gozie_gongoski said:

"Oh... Pure love whoever u are may ur pocket never run dry."

shodubioluremmy said:

"Nice one Broda Almighty God will surely bless the work of your hands as well IJN."

dp_pen said:

"Me sef need help o. God bless this person. I wish a lot of people can do this. Make money just circulate."

prettydiva1100 said:

"God bless every hearts that gives. Amen."

birdiebrietling said:

"Hypocrite. Why does he need to record it. The kids will now go and spend the money and not go to school."

Kid who hawked banana got scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian kid, Miracle Ehikhebolo, who hawks bananas on the street as a way to help his parents found grace.

A Nigerian journalist, Amaka Okoye, filmed and did a report about him. Amaka revealed that since his story aired on DW News, the boy’s life has changed.

Despite being 15 years old, the kid bears the responsibility of selling off the banana so that his family can survive He is also his mother’s oldest son.

Source: Legit.ng