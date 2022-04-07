A Nigerian lady showed true love to people during Ramadan as she crowdfunded for a feeding programme she has been running for days

On Wednesday, April 6, the lady with photos of food packs revealed that the meals were packed for 252 people

Many Nigerians went into her comment section to praise her for the kind gesture, while some were wowed that the free meals had two pieces of meat

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @Rene_noire has in 2022 again gone on her Ramadan feeding programme. In 2021, she did the same thing, feeding hundreds of people.

On Day 4 of the fast, the lady shared photos showing her packing jollof rice and meat for 252 people.

The lady has been feeding people since Ramadan fast started days ago. Photo source: @Rene_noire

Source: Twitter

You will never be hungry

One of the snaps has her dishing the food into takeaways. She prayed for everyone who donated to the charity, telling them that they will never go hungry.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Read her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of comments from Nigerians praising her efforts.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@gbenguzinsu said:

"Be it Ramadan or not, it's been hard for some people to feed thus days and you doing this for this period is a great thing.food is the most essential and may Allah reward you in millions fold."

@badejoTM said:

"Well done, may Allah reward you abundantly. Do you have a particular mosque you shared this."

@Omo_okunola said:

"May Allah bless you abundantly, May all of your hidden prayer be answered. You've always been putting smile on people's face. May u never know sadness."

@olaideelegbede said:

"Thank you for all you do.God bless you more."

@slyfoxine said:

"What I love the most is the fact that there’s two meat on the food. Masha Allah."

Young man fed people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the Twitter handle, Roland Ochard, showed that humanity is all about giving oneself to make our society better.

In a post that went viral, the young Nigerian was pictured preparing the food he planned to give out to people who lack it.

What got people's attention more was not just the food but that the giver placed the sum of N200 note on each plate of meal to show that he does not only want to feed them but is also interested in enriching their pockets.

Source: Legit.ng