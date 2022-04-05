A young Nigerian man, Michael Adebisi, who became popular online following his pitch for Davido N1m has spoken with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

The graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) talked about his struggle and how he resorted to opening a viewing centre. In all, Adebisi is poised for a bright future.

The young man said that he was jobless for many years. Photo source: @Mikedeyforyou

Source: Twitter

Why open a football viewing centre?

The physically challenged man revealed that if there are no few options in the country, a graduate will not go into operating a viewing centre business. After graduating from the prestigious university, Adebisi started that he hunted for job for years. He said the reason why he failed to get an employment was probably because of his physical disability.

As a way to keep busy and have a stream of income no matter how small, he started a viewing centre, one he needed money to upgrade.

How good is the football viewing centre business?

Adebisi stated that the business is a seasonal one. To show some of the factors that affect the business badly, he said:

“Take for instance, the most watched match in my area is Champions League and most watched teams here are Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal. Unfortunately, two teams of them are out which means there's low income this season.”

The man revealed that some of the income also goes into paying for DSTV subscription which has now been hiked and fuel. In all, he described the business as “not good, not bad”.

I was surprised by Nigerians’ support

The businessman said that when he made the tweet pitching for N1m, he never expected Nigerians would show that much love. According to him he got money in the tune of N350,000 from people who wanted to help him. Others thing he received were a PlayStation, a television, and a decoder.

How lack of capital is affecting my business

The man revealed operating on a single television affected his business as he could not broadcast two matches at the same time. He said:

“For example, if Man Utd vs Leicester and Chelsea vs Brighton are to play at same time. I would have to choose to broadcast Chelsea match as they have more fans than the latter and with that I'll lose some customers that are Man Utd fans.”

Adebisis that that having enough cooling system to improve ventilation also keeps customers from his viewing centre.

Source: Legit.ng