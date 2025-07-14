Erin Burgess, a resident of Ingram, Texas, recounts how her home was destroyed by flooding as she and her son barely escaped

The devastating flooding in Texas, United States of America, killed scores of people, with many others still missing.

A woman, Erin Burgess, living close to a riverine area in Ingram, Texas, shared how her home was destroyed when the tragedy occurred on July 4, 2025.

Erin Burgess, a resident of Ingram, Texas, recounts how her home was destroyed by flooding as she and her son barely escaped.

In a report by News4SA, the woman narrated how it all happened, giving details about how she escaped with her 19-year-old son.

She also recounted how her boyfriend and their dog were carried away by the floodwaters before they were found.

Woman and son escape death in Texas flooding

Erin’s home is located across from the river in the Bumble Bee Hills neighbourhood, west of Ingram.

She stated that she woke up to the sound of thunder at 3:30 am on July 4.

Describing what she felt at that moment, Erin said:

“It was raining pretty heavily, but no big deal.”

Erin stated that 20 minutes later, water started coming in through the walls and rushing through the front and back doors.

The woman described how she clung to a tree and waited for the water to recede enough that they were able to walk up the hill to a neighbour's place.

Woman shares how she and son escaped after flood destroyed her home in America.

She added that her boyfriend and her dog floated away while she and her son clung to a tree. She, however, found her boyfriend and dog after a while.

An emotional Erin said:

“My son and I floated to a tree where we hung onto it, and my boyfriend and my dog floated away. He was lost for a while, but we found them.”

Speaking of her 19-year-old son, Erin said:

“Thankfully, he’s over 6 feet tall. That’s the only thing that saved me, was hanging on to him.”

In related stories, three sisters survived the flooding, which affected Camp Mystic, a Christian camp retreat for girls, where about 27 staff and kids died from the flooding.

8-year-old girl dies in Texas flooding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Renee Smajstrla, an 8-year-old girl, was killed in the Texas floods that claimed over 100 lives in the United States of America.

The little girl was at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, when the floodwaters swept through.

Her uncle confirmed her death and spoke about her last moments, while sharing her last picture before the floods.

