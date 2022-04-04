Bernard Musyoki 35, and his 70-year-old wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 2, 2022, virtually via a WhatsApp video call

To mark the special day in their lives, the lovebirds got gifts for each other, but the Oyinbo woman actually sent her man N541k for himself

Musyoki met Deborah on Facebook in 2017 and are madly in love despite being criticised for their huge age gap

Bernard Musyoki and Deborah Jan are a definition of true love wins.

The Kenyan man, 35, and his 70-year-old wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 2, 2022, virtually via a WhatsApp video call.

The man flaunted a silver ring she bought him. Photo: Bernard Musyoki.

Source: UGC

Musyoki said his wife couldn't travel because of work and was planning on visiting the country soon.

Musyoki goes on holiday

The happily married man told a trusted Kenya news outlet Tuko.co.ke exclusively that his loving Oyinbo wife sent him KSh 150,000 (N541k) recently and sponsored his trip to Mombasa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I flew to Mombasa to and fro. It was my second-time boarding a flight courtesy of my wife. I used part of the money to purchase a silver ring worth KSh 14k (N50k). I stayed in Mombasa for four days," he said.

Musyoki, who is deeply in love with Deborah, who is old twice his age, added;

"It was a wonderful experience to fly too close to Mt Kilimanjaro. Praying that God blesses us and give us long life to travel the world together. I will forever cherish my wife ."

The romantic man also bought his wife gifts, which he said he'll gift her once she arrives in the country.

Nigerian man flaunts his elderly Oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his elderly Oyinbo lover on social media.

In the video that was shared on social media by @saintavenue_ent1, the lovers could be seen spending quality time together.

The video is a collage of different adorable photos of the couple. A scene in the video shows the couple in the kitchen locking lips together as the man wore a traditional attire while his lover put on a pink gown.

Source: Legit.ng