A married woman who has been in Canada for 6 years treated her husband to a lovely surprise on her return to the country

The woman stormed his bank workplace and serenaded him with a song by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML titled Like I Do

On spotting his wife, the husband immediately left his work and grabbed her gentlemanly to the admiration of customers and his colleagues

A lovely reunion between a Nigerian couple at bank premises has got social media users gushing.

Instablog9ja who shared the beautiful video on Instagram reports that the man's wife had been in Canada for the past 6 years.

She serenaded him at his workplace

The cute video starts with the woman in a white polo showing up at his bank workplace.

On arriving at the entrance to his desk, she breaks into singing and serenaded him with Like I Do by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML.

The husband on seeing his wife stood up and gave her a warm embrace which was followed by kissing.

Thereafter, he led her to have a seat at his desk amid stares from his colleagues and customers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush

@timblogga said:

"See how I’m smiling like mumu. I declare nobody should fall in love again, I can’t remain a spectator."

@thequeen_mofola said:

"You will think the private parts have been on leave for 6 years too.... Anyways,cars parked at owners risk!"

@bighommi3 said:

"Awww beautiful… but that one no say make una sack the husband ooo becos Nigerian CEO una no like happiness & joy."

@niffy_xx23 said:

"Why she Dey sing she for wait for him till closing hour oomake dem no go sack eni eleni."

@mayorkaybaba said:

"6yrs ha anyway na love sha, but she can’t tel me say she no and husband self no fit tell me say he no."

