A Nigerian man and his elderly white lover has got people talking on social media with their romantic video.

In the video that was shared on social media by @saintavenue_ent1, the lovers could be seen spending quality time together.

The two couple expressed love for each other in a romantic video that has got many talking.

Source: Instagram

The video is a collage of different adorable photos of the couple. A scene in the video shows the couple in the kitchen locking lips together as the man wore a traditional attire while his lover put on a pink gown.

Another scene shows the lovebirds holding hands and flaunting their wedding rings.

Social media reacts

Many social media users took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. Some of those that commented suggested that the man is in the marriage for green card.

Instagram user with the handle @mixta_rock commented:

"Citizenship no easy at all."

@prettydiva1100 said:

"We know why you marry her. No worries bro."

@4178eva commented:

"God don do am for you my brother congratulations happy for you."

@attardaoax wrote:

"Why e resemble Laycon from back."

@aaronacquah2020 said:

"fall in love with who you want. Awesome bro. may you both have long life, permanent love and happiness."

@frosh_food commented:

"Love is a beautiful thing indeed."

