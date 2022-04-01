Reality star, Kachi Ucheagwu, has taken to social media to announce that he will be walking down the aisle with his woman soon

Two years after a failed relationship, the Ultimate Love star has proposed to his yet to be identified girlfriend

Congratulatory messages have flooded Kachi's page after he shared an adorable video of moments after the proposal

Ultimate Love reality star, Kachi, is perhaps the happiest man on earth after his yet-to-be-identified partner said yes to his proposal.

He shared a video from moments after he got a yes from his woman and the wedding will most likely take place this year according to his hashtag.

Kachi set to walk down the aisle soon Photo credit: @iam_kachiucheagwu

Source: Instagram

This is a huge win for Kachi considering the fact that just two years ago, he got dumped.

"Anyone can catch your eyes but it takes someone very special to mend a bleeding heart. Love found me ‍♂️#KASA2022"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Kachi on his engagement

therealfeggies:

"CONGRATULATIONS ... The only valid conversation."

officialbolanlebabs:

"Congratulations Kachi❤️❤️"

thomasoluwabukola:

"Congratulations to you."

jennifer_egwuatu:

"I no wan hear sey una breakup ooo."

nancy_cheta:

"That hand looks familiar … congratulations o."

temy_owo:

"Na the same ring he use for the other sister. Abeg nobody should come for me o."

odrsandra:

"Must he show it on social media so soon. Looks staged. People doing a lot to impress."

official_joycesamson:

"Hmmm. My sister hope you allowed him heal very well oh. Marriage nor be beans oh."

__kofoworola_:

"She said yes no mean say u dey above breakfast o."

