A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video revealing that she lost at least N100k from her personal piggy bank

According to the lady, she has been saving in the piggy bank since last year and she said she marked all the monies she put there

However, some Nigerians are not taking it from her with some even calling her a lier, accusing her of chasing internet clout

A Nigerian lady has shared a video in which she indicated that she lost the sum of N100k from her piggy bank.

She said she has been saving the money since last year and has actually been expecting at least N150k.

The lady says she was expecting to see at least N150k but saw only N15k. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Monies marked and numbered

The lady, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, said she equally numbered and marked all the monies saved in the box.

She said when she broke the box, she could only find N15k in it, leaving her in deep shock. The video of her story was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Instagram users are reacting and sharing their opinions on the video. Here are a few of what people are saying:

@yvonne1___ said:

"She should ask her junior brothers."

@wearsbodman commented:

"And Una go dey bill person say una no get money."

@pweety_mom reacted:

"This thing is becoming scaring."

@sheyi_jenyo commented:

"Very soon money go dey disappear for banks."

@mistahorlic said:

"Start now and be saving again dear."

@miz_preety reacted:

"Na your boyfriend thief the money."

@kelvin.bako said:

"Some of this money Na spirit money."

@tinodarap commented:

"How can I get her contact for 50k reimbursement."

@freshsmell_psb said:

"I guess someone is saving it up for you."

Nigerian man breaks piggy bank, reveals cool cash

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man broke his piggy bank some two months into the year and revealed some cash.

The man was seen in a viral video breaking the saving box and then bringing out crumpled Naira notes in different denominations.

The video got people talking with many Nigerians saying with his resilience, the man could save Nigerian from its troubles.

Source: Legit.ng