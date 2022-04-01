A video has shown the shocking moment plenty bees swarmed a tailoring materials shop in Lagos and completely occupied it

The shop is said to belong to a lady who would have obviously left the shop the moment the unwelcomed visitors came calling

People could be heard in the video shouting in total confusion even as social media users advise the shop owner on what to do

Social media users are advising a Lagos trader on what to do after a swarm of bees forcefully took over her tailoring materials shop and occupied it.

The bees could be seen in their thousands hanging in one corner of the shop, flying around the materials as if they have seen a nectar.

The video shows the bees perching in their numbers inside the shop. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Darren_Sutherland/Getty Images

Source: UGC

It was not known if the unwelcomed visitors have vacated the shop as at the time of filling this report, but social media users are advising the lady on how to disperse them. The video was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react

Instagram users who have been shocked by the video of the bees have taken to the comment section to share their views. See some of their comments below:

@luxurygiftandpillow said:

"Pour anointing oil, though it might be there season sha."

@biig_fish_147 commented:

"Envious people de at work."

@chidoxflash said:

"Looking for African magic? This is one."

@arkinswally commented:

"Try locate the Queen and locate the rest elsewhere."

@judithehireme reacted:

"Either this woman has done somebody or somebody is trying to do her. God have mercy."

@koredemanuel said:

"Your rivals don reason your mata."

@ksa_equity_autos_ commented:

"This one no be ordinary."

Lagos lady laments after someone used fake Naira notes to buy wine from her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady cried out loud in video after someone came to her shop and used counterfeit Naira notes to buy expensive drinks worth N200k.

The video showed the lady as she was surrounded by sympathisers in her shop.

She also displayed the fake Naira notes for people to see. But according to her, the ugly act seemed to have been carried out with voodoo.

Source: Legit.ng