A video has captured the funny moment when some Nigerian university students were seen entering into a lecture hall by crawling

The video indicates that the students were late to class and the lecturer was already teaching, so they employed the extra measures to get in

Many people have reacted to the video after it was shared on Instagram with some saying the class looked like JAMB lesson

An interesting video has shown the moment some Nigerian university students were seen crawling into class on all fours.

As could be seen in the viral video, the lecturer was already in class teaching when the students came.

The students had to crawl since they came late. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

No nonsense lecturer?

To gain access to the class, they had to explore extra measures since it appeared the lecturer is the no-nonsense type.

The students were seen moving with their keels and hands from the back of the class to the front, behind wooden desks. Funny reactions have followed the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

A lot of funny reactions have trailed the video of students crawling into class. Here are a few comments on the video:

@omo_elewaa said:

"Imagine getting to the front...you now hear,.."he has counted us o."

@flames_bmmempire reacted:

"All these stress for class wey I no go understand anything?"

@rovercruise_ said:

"I won't just come to class once I know that it's this kind of lecturer."

@officialremisco commented:

"Na Nigeria u go dy see this kind thing here turkey lecturers don’t care."

@lindxy_ said:

"No need, I majestically walk in even when I am late."

@legatus_akims reacted:

"Small small lecture hall go full. Even the lecturer will be shocked."

@iqueenlatifat commented:

"No o, if I am late, I will just stay in my house."

Abuja lecturer shaves student with scissors

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer used scissors to shave a student's dreadlocks at a university in Abuja.

The lecturer reportedly saw the student with the hair and decided to put scissors in it.

It was however not known if the school forbids students from keeping hair or dreadlocks.

Source: Legit.ng