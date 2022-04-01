A young lady has gone online to reveal what was done to a driver who refused to park her car properly

Park authorities clamped the person's car tyre as a punishment for making it hard for other people to use the facility

Many people who reacted to the development said that the driver is deserving of the punishment she got

A young lady on Tuesday, March 29, took to Twitter to talk about her encounter with a driver.

Sharing a photo of a vehicle, the lady identified with the handle @AmaThamu said the owner of the car had double-parked when she asked her to park properly so that she could drive her vehicle in.

The woman asked the driver to park well but she ignored her. Photo source: @AinaThamu

The tyre was locked

According to @AmaThamu, the woman laughed and walked away. She took the matter straight to the park's officials and they acted fast on it.

An updated tweet she shared on the same day showed the car was later clamped.

See her tweets below:

As at the time of writing this report, one of her tweets has gathered 160,000 likes with thousands of replies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@itsWaIeed said:

"Dont u just love justice. the one time it happens every 20 yrs."

@DerpedCrusader said:

"Justice.... Is real sometimes... It's enough to make me shed a tear."

@TurnThePage97 said:

"This is a win for the good drivers."

@oatmilkwrldwide said:

"Exactly i love when people face consequences."

@Brobuntu said:

"Doesn't this sorta worsen how long the car's going to be double parked."

@TopBoy_Saint said:

"I love this. One of the few times snitching ain’t horrible."

