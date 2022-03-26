A young Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy as he celebrated acquiring a new whip

Sharing photos of the new car view, including its interior, the excited man described it as a little thing

Social media users joined him celebrating his success, some jokingly knocked him for tagging it a little thing

A young Nigerian man became the latest car owner in town in style and took to social media to share the feat.

In a Twitter post, the man @dammiedammie35 excitedly tagged his new acquisition a letting thing and showed off its look from different angles as well as its interior.

He tagged it a little thing Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

His tweet reads:

"So I did a little thing today guys, bought myself a car."

His tweet blew up with over 12k likes and over 1k retweets as social media users sent him kind thoughts.

See his tweet below:

Netizens celebrate the young man's win

@Beckyehi said:

"Many more wins to come. We cover this car with the blood of Jesus. No accidents no damage. Oya come take fuel money. You're doing well."

@Mutujunior1 said:

"Oti zeh congratulations it won't be ur coffin more to come cheers bro and today I dream say person buy car for this app today o haa omo I dey waste resources Sha drop location Make we trabaye."

@Zippy_Natty said:

"It will not be your coffin and also won’t be your last, in few months time you will be forced to change it due to too much money."

@LordEmee1 said:

"Congratulations boss.

"Make I use this one motivate myself until I buy my own."

@EtuboLion said:

"Congrats brother! Bigger one coming soon. Abeg, you fit help me check the boot boya spare tire dey there? No be say I get car, I just try gather things incase me sef buy. I don get spanner and jack for one side."

Man emotional as he buys himself a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man had celebrated buying a brand new car on social media.

In a comment sent to Legit.ng Fidelis said he could not believe he would be able to get the car at this time, saying he faced serious financial challenges in the year 2020. He said he was also depressed, but managed to bounce back.

His words:

"In 2020 I was really really depressed and was facing a lot of difficulties financially, I didn’t believe I could do this at this point. I was aiming for something bigger, but due to market constraints I had to go for this, but we thank God."

