Kanu has revealed that Bola Tinubu was supportive of his Kanu Heart Foundation when he wanted to start it

The former Super Eagles striker, disclosed this when he visited Tinubu to congratulate him on his 70th birthday

Kanu was in the company of other ex internationals like Peter Rufai, Dosu Joseph; former captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha; and defenders Taribo West

Nwankwo Kanu has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s National Leader and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's helped him kick start his Kanu Heart Foundation by donating a huge sum of money.

The former Super Eagles striker disclosed this on Saturday, March 19, 2022, when he and other ex-internationals visited Tinubu to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29.

Kanu Nwankwo praises Tinubu. Photo: Tinubu Media Support

Source: Twitter

He said:

“We were looking for money to start Kanu Heart Foundation, we knocked everywhere, nobody answered us, … we told him (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) our problem, he answered us … he gave us 5million, that 5 million is what started Kanu Heart Foundation”

Other players at the event include former goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu and Dosu Joseph; former captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha; and defenders Taribo West and Uche Okechukwu.

Midfielders, Tijani Babangida and Mutiu Adepoju and strikers, Victor Ikpeba and Obafemi Martins complete the guests list.

