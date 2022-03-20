Nwankwo Kanu has released a personal message to Nigerians over his recent visit to Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Following reactions from Nigerians, former Super Eagles striker, Nwankwo Kanu, has come out to personally explained himself to Nigerians, over his visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s National Leader and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Bola Tinubu was there for him when he wanted to start his Kanu Heart Foundation.

Recall that Nigerians like activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, blasted former Super Eagles players for paying a visit to Tinubu.

Sowore wrote:

"Worse than I thought, a hungry Taribo West -unhinged-praying for Tinubu… Nothing more bizarre!!! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.

"Hunger is a bast*rd! JJ Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West, and Other Ex-super Eagles Players Paid Tinubu a Visit Today To Endorse Him..! I used to think Victor Ikpeba was a smart person! Shame on these ex-soccer Super Eagles players! Imagine sending them to play for Nigeria as a team to the world cup after they've expired? #WeCantContinueLikeThis

"Like Judas Iscariot, Hunger is a b*stard! Hunger has betrayed Taribo West and his fellow ex-Super Eagles con men. It is just so sad! That a group of patriots could be moving from one derelict political thief to another just to get peanuts and crumbs. It is a shame!

#wecantcontinuelikethis

Some other Nigerians equally barated the former stars, insisting that they should ne the ones dinning with opressors.

Rex Elanu

"With the current situation of Nigeria, these guys should be speaking out on behalf of oppressed masses, not dining with our oppressors. Shame! #WeCantContinueLikeThis."

Emeka A Okoromadu

"I can't believe these people who have played football across the globe and seen how organized society works will endorse someone like Tinubu. Sorry!"

The former Super Eagles striker disclosed this on Saturday, March 19, 2022, when he and other ex-internationals visited Tinubu to congratulate him on his 70th birthday which comes up on March 29.

Other players at the event include former goalkeepers, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu and Dosu Joseph; former captain, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha; and defenders Taribo West and Uche Okechukwu.

