Colourful photos as 1994 Eagles triumph at Tinubu’s 70th novelty match
Lagos stood still yesterday for former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose 70th birthday was marked with a novelty match between Nigeria’s best of all time – the 1994 Super Eagles team that won the African Cup of Nations – and ex-Lagos Internationals.
Asiwaju Tinubu, whose birthday is March 29, is bidding for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Those who played for the ex-Lagos Internationals include Godwin Okpara and Friday Ekpo. A side was led by a former junior international Waheed Akani.
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Ex-Eagles stars were coached by former Super Eagles assistant coach Fatai Amoo.
Asiwaju Tinubu was accompanied to the Mobolaji Sports Arena, Onikan, Lagos venue by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Tinubu wore the Super Eagles jersey.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Executive Council members, senators, House of Representatives members, among other political associated were present to honour the APC stalwart.
Source: Legit.ng