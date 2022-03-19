A lady has confidently said in a video that she prefers dating married men because of how reasonable they are

The lady said that the man's money is not the prime thing she looks at but how understanding married men are

Nigerians took to the comment section to express mixed reactions as some said the lady's confidence caught them unawares

A young lady in a video conversation with a Nigerian automobile dealer, @chidi.mike_cars, has unashamedly said that she is looking for a married man to date.

When asked for the reason for her choice, the slay queen revealed that such men are reasonable and understanding.

The lady confidently said that she wants a married man. Photo source: @chidi.mike_cars

Source: Instagram

Married men are reasonable

In response to Chidi asking her if she wants a married man because of his money, the lady said no. She said that money will also come but the understanding of married men makes them enticing to her.

When asked if she considers the man's wife at home, the slay queen smiled and said that the woman can always play her own game, while she as the side chic does hers.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600,000 views when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

obaksolo said:

"I COVER THE REMAINING MARRIED MEN WEY NEVER ENTER TRAP WITH THE BLOOD OF JESUS...."

djbign said:

"These kids moving crazy yo. Dem Dey hide talk this kind thing before na."

thelordmayorfrank said:

"@mufasatundeednut tell CMC to tell you what later happened. I watched this live yesterday and saw how this lady later broke down! She need real serious therapy due to what happened to her! I pray she finds peace."

hika_di_bia_ said:

"Funny enough lots of married men will enter her dm low key."

cindy_apunanwu said:

"Home breakers everywhere. Imagine the guts. No worry, you go jam."

theperfevtgiftg said:

"God should help and protect people’s marriages."

olawalegreen said:

"Girls that are reasonable are still out there .... But make we no lie majority of girls out there are into hook ups..."

