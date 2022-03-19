A Nigerian lady, Bella, has generated a lot of reactions on social media after she effortlessly switched to British English

In a video that has gone viral online, the lady started off with normal English then transitioned to pidgin before going full-blown British

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that she is really hilarious, while some called a language tool

A Nigerian lady known as Bella has wowed many people on Instagram as she showed off her code-switching skill.

In a video she did in response to someone asking her to speak with her British accent as she did in a previous clip, Bella got everyone laughing.

The lady was praised online for her accent. Photo source: @bella.loiuss

Source: Instagram

Her transition is smooth

She jokingly said that she is not the one in the video the person was referring to. She said all that using pidgin English.

Within seconds, Bella switched to a British accent and said she was only joking, adding that she loves her foreign accent even though it is not 100% refined.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by Yabaleft Online, it generated a lot of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

sure_marcus3 said:

"Wow, that was so smooth."

timmy_graphics said:

"This girl they craze."

preshpresh__ said:

"This girl na asset to Benin boys."

kims_dangote806 said:

"She dey help your man call client. I like this babe."

anokason said:

"You day talk like Harry maguire of Manchester united anytime they win match."

an_nie_kay said:

"That ain't Uk accent babe... That's British."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"Secure this Tool, if you know you know."

rukevwe555 said:

"This girl be riding on a free PR like this I pray she optimizes it."

black.girlreeree said:

"People with an accent get to me a lottt."

Lady spoke to boyfriend with a funny accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a very hilarious video showing a Nigerian lady speaking with a fake accent as she conversed with a white lover generated massive reactions online.

In the clip shared on Twitter, the lady told the man that all her belongings are packed and she is ready to come down to him.

What amazed most people was the lady's bad and hilarious manner of speaking the English language.

Source: Legit.ng