The young man behind the Warisi viral song has spoken in two video interviews about how it all began years ago

In one of his interviews, Warisi revealed that the song was a freestyle as he danced and was hyped at a party in December 2019

The man added that when people started sharing his dance video in 2022 on big online platforms, he was amazed

The young Nigerian man, Warisi, who danced in the viral song video, has in two interviews spoken about how he never knew the song would blow in 2022, years after it was released in December 2019.

In an interview on an Ibadan radio station, the man said that he is the only child in his family, and his father and mother are still alive.

He said he never believed the video would blow that much. Photo source: @warisi_pomse

Source: Instagram

Danced in 2019, blew in 2022

In a conversation with Ayo Adams, the man revealed that when he heard his dance video has gone viral online and people were telling him to check it out, he could not believe it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His hypeman, Tobiloba Oluwadamilare, stated that the video going viral after three years was not planned.

Warisi said that he was at his brother’s place for a small party when they recorded the viral clip showing him dancing.

Watch his interview with Ayo Adams below:

Below are some of his reactions:

@oresilefemi said:

"This life ehn... It's beyond human comprehension. Video of 2019 blowing up in 2022. I'm still in awe!"

@VaultzV said:

"But you still wearing the same Ankara in 2022! I need to help you Warisi."

@BalkBandy replied:

"Help him advertise his arts. There’s nothing wrong with his outfit. Apparently, he’s wearing an original material."

@SuzAkwetey said:

"I think everyone missed out on the fact that he said he made the sandals he wore on that day by himself. Correct free spirit guy."

@jossypackk said:

"Let me go and make my own video, upload it on 27th of February, wait for three years, then by February 2025 I will blow and become popular."

Lady dances to Warisi song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng