A funny video has shown the moment a student was called out to take an award on behalf of his blue house during inter-house sports

The student matched to the award giver in a funny manner that has left many people in stitches and elicited endless reactions

The video has made it to Instagram and people cannot get enough of it because of the way the blue house boy matched

A boy from blue house was called out to take an award on behalf of his house after an inter-house sports competition and the way he matched to the award giver has raised some questions.

Not even soldiers can match this boy in match past because his method is so unique that it has set tongues wagging.

The student made match past look like dance. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Matching back and fort

The boy first matched to the award giver, stretched his hand for a handshake but surprisingly failed to take the hand of the woman when she stretched hers.

He then matched back again, stamping his feet on the ground like Michael Jackson, matching strongly as if he was protesting something he didn't like.

People were stunned by the boy's behaviour because no one knew why he performed that way. The funny video has caused a stir online after it was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Social media users react

Many social media users find the video very funny and they took to the comment section to air their views. Here are a few of what are saying:

@mcedopikin commented:

"This guy was born in march."

@i_nathan1 reacted:

"Wetin be this Abeg."

@valuedactor reacted:

"Blue house is always a problem in schools, thank God say na school house I dey always belong to."

@obaksolo commented:

"If na me I no go give am the Award again. He go march come my house to collect it."

@_only1zikky said:

"Na this woman patient I need."

@priscalbeauty said:

"Na Quarrel."

Source: Legit.ng