In recent times, many people have jumped on popular songs and showed their dance moves to increase their social media following

The new trend of using dance to promote self has been beneficial to both musicians and online content creators

Examples of using music for mutually beneficial promotion abound as one can easily recall You Want to Bam Bam and Drop It challenges among others

With the popularity of visual content creation apps like TikTok, dance videos have become a big niche on social media.

Hardly will you scroll through a few videos on TikTok and Instagram without seeing people showing cool moves. Some have even turned it into a tool to grow their online media brands.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three individuals who have entertained us greatly with their dance moves.

1. He danced like a lady

A young man pulled off some dance moves that people were not expecting he would do effortlessly and the reactions were hilarious.

In the video, the man twerked in a very funny way despite his muscular stature as two other men danced with him to Eitee Skhillz's ODG song

2. Man showed fire moves like Poco Lee

A Nigerian man wearing slippers who was surrounded by his friends in school danced hard as they played music for him from a Bluetooth speaker.

He got their attention so much that two ladies who were sitting and observing could not take their eyes off him as he danced frenetically.

The dancer did not even mind that he was dancing on the bare floor as he raised dust with his moves.

3. Man entertained market women

A young man with a singlet and trousers went into the midst of some old market women and entertained them.

His performance was so sudden and engaging that the women could not help but abandon what they were doing to watch and laugh.

Many thanked him for making the women forget the problems at the moment.

The popularity of dance videos

The trend will not be stopping soon. People looking for how to be more sociable online and build a following may want to explore creating dance videos.

UFC champion shows off moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian UFC champion, Israel Adesanya, showed that he is good in many things aside from winning in the fighting ring.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram page, the athlete with three other skilled dancers showed off his moves.

With a choreography that looks perfect, the men all synced their moves to Cali Love song as they made both leg and hand moves.

