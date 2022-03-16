A little boy has been sighted in a viral video performing a funny frog dance while watching the animation on television

He saw the frog dancing on the television and he got interested and then decided to join the funny dance, doing creditably well

The funny video has elicited funny reactions on Tiktok where it was posted with many asking for more of such a performance

The dancing frog now has a colleague in a little boy who perfectly copied its performance on the dance floor.

The boy saw the animation of the frog dancing on the television and he decided to join the show representing himself very well.

The boy copied the funny frog. Photo credit: Tiktok/@alvaroversi

Source: UGC

Dancing on barefoot, twisting his waist

The little boy tried hard to copy the flexibility of the frog's body and then to bend and twist like the funny animal.

He pushed his waist back and forth, dancing with vigour copying the frog on the large screen before him.

The nice video was shared on Tiktok by @alvaroversi and people absolutly love it.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Social media users are reacting with frenzy to the nice video after it was posted on Tiktok. Here are a few of the reactions.

@user291440422760 said:

"Awesome dancer adorable little boy."

@Samantha commented:

"Yes someone husband."

@asmin reacted:

"Wow!!! He is actually such a good dancer better than so many adults i have seen. He is so smart and cute."

@daniascully commented:

"He should be in music video wow cute."

@Eva_Segura974 commented:

"He’s so adorable and I hear this song so many times it’s gonna be stuck in my mind forever."

@Raj said"

"Oh wow absolutely brilliant, bless him."

