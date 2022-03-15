A talented little kid has been seen in a viral video doing a funny dance with his head, attracting attention to himself online

The kid did the nice dance at home, standing beside the refrigerator and with a bottle of juice in his hand

He also danced away from one point to another, shaking his head in a funny manner but which corresponded with the song

Many kids can dance but not all kids can dance well. A kid has been sighted doing wonderfully well on the dance floor.

The boy danced so well that the nice moment had to be preserved in a cool video that has gone viral on the internet.

He used his head to dance excitedly. Photo credit @_queenlaylay and @chopdaily

Source: Instagram

Baby dances beside the fridge with his head

In the nice video, the baby was seen dancing happily beside the fridge while holding a bottle of juice in his hand.

He danced with his head, shaking it up and down but very well to the rhythm of the song. He also had an infectious smile on his lips and that distributed happiness as he danced.

The video was shared on Instagram by @chopdaily.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Social media users have taken to the comment section to express various opinions on the boy's performance on the dance floor. Many left a smiling emoji in the comment section. Here are a few of the comments:

@sxndracynical said:

"Born to turn up."

@__shel.eci.a_ commented:

"Me while doing house chores."

@troublemaker_ma reacted:

"Who owns this baby?!"

@linzloveslife commented:

"This baby got it going on, holy cow! Got rhythm baby!"

Boy in slippers dances nicely to traditional song with a lot of energy

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a boy danced like an adult in the video that later went viral.

In the video, the boy danced to a traditional song and even sang along. The way the boy sang, many people reasoned that he was an adult. The boy was putting on a pair of slippers.

The nice video gladdened many hearts on the internet with many people praising the boy for his nice skills.

Source: Legit.ng