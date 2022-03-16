A young man has shown his dance skill in a viral Tik Tok video with fast leg moves that amazed many

With great energy, he added more entertainment to the usual dance moves by making his legs go zig-zag

Many social media users who reacted to his video said they hope to one day be able to dance like him

A young Nigerian man has in a video amazed many people as he displayed some very fast moves with his legs.

In a video shared by @_____mm___ on TikTok, the man danced to music coming out from a Bluetooth speaker as people surrounded him.

The man's leg work got amazing reactions on social media. Photo source: Tik Tok/@_m

Ladies were wowed

What started out as a normal legwork dance turned into a frenetic show as the man tried to match the upbeat of the music.

Among the crowd were two ladies who sat down and watched the young man in awe. He danced so much that he 'skidded' towards the speaker on the bare floor.

Netizens hail dancer

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with thousands of likes on the platform.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adenaikebolu119 said:

"Omo I Dey feel your dance."

THE CHOCOLATE God said:

"This legwork is legendary."

Dexxie said:

"Street legwork always hit different."

lawrenceumoren1 said:

"I keep watching to learn from you I swear e sweet me abeg do another one for me."

Olamilekan said:

"I dey feel ur energy I wish I can dance like this."

iam_naomi24 said:

"Omo I save this video the dance make sense."

