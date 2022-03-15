A Nigerian lady has shared in detail her horrific experience after catching a bus on her way to work in Lagos

The lady would later discover it was a 'one-chance' as things quickly took a terrific turn after she was successfully inside the vehicle

The Nigerian recalled being beaten severely, punched and a bag put on her face as she struggled for her life

While outrage on social media continued to trail the murder of young Bamise who lost her life after boarding a BRT bus, another lady has taken to the net to narrate how she almost died on a bus.

In an Instagram post, the lady identified as Khadija said the terrible incident happened on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Khadija said she was severely beaten Photo Credit: @itz_adunniade

Around 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm, she had boarded a mini-bus headed for Ipaja Ayobo at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos in a bid to get home.

According to her, she works at Yaba and lives in Iyana Ipaja and was close to getting home when things fell apart on the bus.

She was severely beaten

Khadija said in split seconds, a female passenger screamed 'blood of Jesus' from the back seat and ran to the front, but was pulled to the back by some men.

At this point, Khadija knew there was trouble and tried to run out of the moving bus.

The men got hold of her and severely beat her after which they took her ATM and its pin, valuables like jewelleries and phone.

"I was terribly beaten after which they now took my phone and asked me to remove my icloud from and then took my ATM asked me for the pin and took all my valuables; removed all my jewelleries and beat the hell out of me. They even asked that I borrow a million naira or I better start calling family...,'' she wrote.

While the robbery ensued, the bus was still in motion. She said the men put a bag on her face to erase suspicion.

She was eventually pushed out of the moving bus, which resulted in her sustaining bodily injuries.

"...I was strangled and I think I lost consciousness for a while and the next thing I felt was a blow on my face. I woke up; they pushed me off the bus along side the old lady and put pepper spray in our eyes; dropped us at the airport fence around Ikeja Along..."

The lady appreciated God for saving her life and attached photos of her plastered swollen face and red eyes.

Another lady shares how she escaped being assaulted by a BRT driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared how she escaped being assaulted by a BRT driver.

The medical doctor narrated that she boarded a BRT bus driven by Nice at Rasco bus stop axis along Ikorodu road for her destination in Ketu around 7:30 pm on December 29, 2021.

Her narration on Facebook was started thus:

"On Wednesday, the 29th of December 2021, while my 1wk visit to Lagos was coming to an end, I paid a visit to my friend Nurse Amaka Modester whom I'd been promising to see for a long time. She lived not exactly far from my end. I live at Ketu while she at Rasco (along Ikorodu rd). There's just one official bus stop (Mile 12) between mine and hers."

