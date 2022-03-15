A Nigerian man, Paul Okpanachi, is closer to having a good life in Canada after he was awarded a scholarship for his PhD

Before the fully-funded PhD came, the man suffered greatly in Nigeria as there were no support system to help a blind person like him

To make his dream of relocating to a better society where he can thrive possible, he needs money to pay for his flight, visa application fees and settle in Canada

A Nigerian man, Paul Okpanachi, has accomplished many things in life despite the challenges that come with being blind.

In an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng by his friend, Samuel Ayankoso, he revealed that they both met at the American University in Cairo (AUC), Egypt, where Paul was on a scholarship.

The blind man likes being independent as he does his chores.

Source: Original

He is hardworking

Samuel narrated how hardworking and inspiring Paul was during their post-graduate studies. The blind man tried as much as possible to be independent.

He took care of himself and even used a laptop with the help of a smart screen reader. The visually impaired man finished his undergraduate studies at Kogi State University.

According to Samuel, Paul faced a lot of challenges while working in Nigeria. He said:

“Before Paul left Nigeria in 2018 for his studies at AUC, he was an investigative journalist with the Kogi State news agency, and those at his workplace didn’t want him to come for his masters. Yet, their salaries were not paid consistently by the Yahaya Bello government.”

His family was once robbed

After finishing at the AUC with a CGPA of 3.67 CGPA, he returned to Nigeria where he has been facing a lot of problems. One night, his family was robbed and he had to try to fight them off.

His friend narrated:

"In fact, he has been a victim of the alarming insecurity in our country. This was what happened: Paul and his wife were robbed on a bad evening in front of their rented apartment in Abuja. They collected his wife's phone and despite being blind, he tried his best to push the guys away from collecting his own phone too. Thank God he was not shot or harmed in the process."

Paul secures scholarship

Luck later smiled on him as he was able to secure a fully-funded PhD scholarship at the University of Ottawa.

He is asking the public to help him as he now needs more to settle flight and visa application fees for him and his wife.

